12 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

Twelve personsallegedly involved in phishing have been arrested inJharkhand's Deoghar district, police said

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested thecybercriminals from villages in different police station areason Monday, Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said

Twenty-two mobile phones, 32 SIM cards, ninepassbooks, eight ATM cards, two cheque books, one laptop, anSUV, a motorcycle and a scooter were seized from theirpossession, he said.