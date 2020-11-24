12 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

12 cybercriminals arrested in JharkhandPTI | Deoghar | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:59 IST
Twelve personsallegedly involved in phishing have been arrested inJharkhand's Deoghar district, police said
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested thecybercriminals from villages in different police station areason Monday, Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said
Twenty-two mobile phones, 32 SIM cards, ninepassbooks, eight ATM cards, two cheque books, one laptop, anSUV, a motorcycle and a scooter were seized from theirpossession, he said.
