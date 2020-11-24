Left Menu
Goa Congress moves SC against registry for non-listing of MLA disqualification plea

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has moved the Supreme Court against the court's Registry for not listing the petition seeking directions to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide the disqualification pleas filed against 10 rebel Congress MLAs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has moved the Supreme Court against the court's Registry for not listing the petition seeking directions to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide the disqualification pleas filed against 10 rebel Congress MLAs. The plea, which has been pending since August 8, 2019, sought directions for the urgent listing of the petition within a period of one month.

It said that the matter was last listed before the apex court on August 11, 2020, with explicit directions that the matter is to be put up after two weeks. The plea said that over three months have elapsed since the matter was last listed. "Accordingly, in terms of the aforesaid direction of this court, the captioned writ petition ought to have been listed on or around August 26, 2020. However, the matter has not been listed eversince August 11 till date inspite of the aforementioned order dated August 11," it said.

The plea said that the party and its lawyer repeatedly followed up with the Registrar of the listing branch to check on the listing status of the matter and that the petition was allotted a tentative date on 17 occasions but was not being listed. The Goa Congress had moved the top court seeking directions to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide the disqualification petition filed by the party against 10 of its former MLAs, who it said deflected to the BJP in July 2019. (ANI)

