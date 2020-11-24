Left Menu
SC rejects dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:45 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, rejected the plea. The apex court had, on November 18, reserved its verdict after hearing from the respective parties.

Lawyer Pradeep Yadav had made all the detailed submissions for the petitioner Tej Bahadur, whereas senior lawyer and legal expert Harish Salve had argued for PM Modi before the Supreme Court. The dismissed BSF constable had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed his appeal on the ground that neither he is a voter from Varanasi constituency nor he had represented himself in the election against PM Modi.

Bahadur had submitted that he wanted to fight an election against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency, but his nomination, before the election was rejected on the ground of his "false submissions" to the Election Commission. Bahadur was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

