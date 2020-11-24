SC rejects dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, rejected the plea. The apex court had, on November 18, reserved its verdict after hearing from the respective parties.

Lawyer Pradeep Yadav had made all the detailed submissions for the petitioner Tej Bahadur, whereas senior lawyer and legal expert Harish Salve had argued for PM Modi before the Supreme Court. The dismissed BSF constable had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court, which had dismissed his appeal on the ground that neither he is a voter from Varanasi constituency nor he had represented himself in the election against PM Modi.

Bahadur had submitted that he wanted to fight an election against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency, but his nomination, before the election was rejected on the ground of his "false submissions" to the Election Commission. Bahadur was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers. (ANI)