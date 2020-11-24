Left Menu
Task force formed to ensure timely distribution of COVID-19 vaccine: Maharashtra CM informs PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of coronavirus vaccine and executing the vaccination programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:02 IST
Visual from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of coronavirus vaccine and executing the vaccination programme. Thackeray is currently attending the meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of various states over the coronavirus situation.

He said that State government is in touch with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the partner in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for coronavirus. "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme," according to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

With an efficacy of around 90 per cent, positive results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil the vaccine has proved to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 said AstraZeneca on Monday. One dosing regimen shows the vaccine efficacy of 90 per cent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least a month apart. Second dosing regimen shows 62 per cent efficacy when given two full doses at least a month apart. Combined analysis has an average efficacy of 70 per cent, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Besides Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those are present at the meeting, being held via video conferencing. Maharashtra continues to be on the top in the list of worst-COVID affected states with 82,915 active cases and 3,172 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,79,237 people have recovered from the disease in the state. (ANI)

