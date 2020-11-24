Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: MP govt extends parole of 4,000 prisoners by 60 days

The government has decided to extend the parole of such prisoners for another 60 days in view of COVID-19 cases", Mishra, who also holds Jail portfolio, told reporters. In Madhya Pradesh, parole of prisoners was extended by another 60 days in September this year. 4,000 of the total 43,000 inmates from 125 jails in the state had been granted parole while 3,000 others were released on interim bail.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:28 IST
COVID-19: MP govt extends parole of 4,000 prisoners by 60 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole of about 4,000 prisoners for another 60 days in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,798 and 1,701 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively, taking the total caseload in the state to 1,94,745.

"About 4,000 prisoners are currently out of jails on parole in the state. The government has decided to extend the parole of such prisoners for another 60 days in view of COVID-19 cases", Mishra, who also holds Jail portfolio, told reporters. Parole is the temporary or permanent release of a prisoner before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour.

The decision to grant parole to inmates of jails was taken in March this year after the Supreme Court directed states to take steps to decongest jails so as to contain the spread of coronavirus in these facilities. In Madhya Pradesh, parole of prisoners was extended by another 60 days in September this year.

4,000 of the total 43,000 inmates from 125 jails in the state had been granted parole while 3,000 others were released on interim bail. As per the guidelines, the jail department tests every new prisoner for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...

Verve Renewables to collect 1.5 lakh tonnes farm waste for power generation in Haryana

Verve Renewables on Tuesday said it has pledged to collect 1,50,000 metric tonnes MT of agricultural waste for power generation by power plants in Haryana. Currently, the company is collecting bales of paddy straw from over 50,000 acres of ...

Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centres farm laws refused to clear a track here. The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to...

Bring down COVID-19 positivity rate under 5 pc, increase RT-PCR tests: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020