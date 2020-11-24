Left Menu
Kerala HC awaits further development on Police Act, adjourns hearing to Nov 25

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday posted the hearing to tomorrow on the petitions challenging Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act to await further developments in the matter.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:29 IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday posted the hearing to tomorrow on the petitions challenging Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act to await further developments in the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly recorded the submission of the Additional Advocate General of the Kerala government that there will be no adverse action or registration of FIR based on Section 118A and that the ordinance was being reconsidered.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran, and RSP leaders Shibu Baby John and AA Azeez had earlier moved the Kerala High Court against Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on the other hand, had on Monday announced that the state government is putting on hold the controversial Kerala Police Amendment ordinance after facing severe criticism from the opposition parties.

The law aimed to stop bullying, insulting or disgracing individuals through any content and circulating the same through any communication medium. The offenders were to be awarded a sentence of three years/penalty of Rs 10,000 or both under the law. (ANI)

