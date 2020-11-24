Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed

Clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria left at least 11 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks between the two sides, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish spokesman said Tuesday. The Observatory said Turkey-backed fighters lost 11 gunmen in the battle and an unknown number of SDF fighters were also killed or wounded.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:19 IST
Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed

Clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria left at least 11 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks between the two sides, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish spokesman said Tuesday. Exchange of fire and shelling between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen who identify as the Syrian National Army have not been uncommon since Turkish troops invaded parts of northern Syria in October of last year.

The Monday night clashes near the town of Ein Issa were triggered by an attack by Turkey-backed gunmen on SDF positions, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor. The Observatory said Turkey-backed fighters lost 11 gunmen in the battle and an unknown number of SDF fighters were also killed or wounded. An SDF spokesman who goes by the name of Mervan Qamishlo confirmed the clashes, saying that the group's fighters were repelling a Turkey-backed attack. He did not comment on how many SDF gunmen were killed.

A spokesman for the Turkey-backed fighters did not respond to requests for comment. Turkey says Kurdish fighters in Syria are linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, that has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The U.S.-backed SDF played a major role in defeating the Islamic State group in Syria that lost its last sliver of land in March last year. The SDF is holding thousands of IS militants in jails it runs..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than $20 per person internationally

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than 20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said on Tuesday. The Sputnik vaccine...

ICC nominates Kohli, Ahwin for Men's Player of the Decade Award

The talismanic Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were on Tuesday nominated for the coveted ICC Mens Player of the Decade Award with the Indian captain featuring in all five mens categories for his incredible run in the last 10 years. Kohl...

Sachin's straight drive, on-drive were sublime, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said that he loved to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat and he also praised the Master Blasters straight drive and on-drive. Smith was doing an QA session on Instagram and it was then that he was asked abou...

Mumbai Police file charge sheet in fake TRP scam

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the alleged TRP Television Rating Points rigging scam. The charge sheet was submitted before a magistrates court by the polices Crime Intelligence Unit CIU, which is condu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020