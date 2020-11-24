Left Menu
Development News Edition

International donors meet to pledge billions in aid to Afghanistan

Dozens of nations began pledging billions of dollars in aid for Afghanistan at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday, hoping that peace negotiations recently begun between the government and the Taliban will end nearly two decades of war. During the lead up to the quadrennial international donors conference, diplomats reckoned Afghanistan could receive 15-20% less funding than the roughly $15.2 billion pledged at the last conference in Brussels in 2016 due to uncertainties over the peace process and difficulties getting commitments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:50 IST
International donors meet to pledge billions in aid to Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of nations began pledging billions of dollars in aid for Afghanistan at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday, hoping that peace negotiations recently begun between the government and the Taliban will end nearly two decades of war.

During the lead up to the quadrennial international donors conference, diplomats reckoned Afghanistan could receive 15-20% less funding than the roughly $15.2 billion pledged at the last conference in Brussels in 2016 due to uncertainties over the peace process and difficulties getting commitments during the coronavirus pandemic. "Despite our suffering, I want to be very clear that our commitment to negotiations with the Taliban remains firm...we must bring an end to the violence that is haunting our lives and robbing our children of the joys of childhood," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said, joining the virtual conference in a video link from Kabul.

Also addressing the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire as soon as possible, with violence escalating while peace negotiators have have struggled to make progress since talks began in Qatar in September. Keeping financing on a tight rein could provide foreign governments with some leverage to inject a greater sense of urgency into the peace process, diplomats said.

Uncertainty whether the compromises needed for peace might lead to backsliding on human and women's rights, has made some countries wary about making long-term commitments to an Afghan administration, which needs foreign money to cover about three-quarters of its spending. Also, most governments are under intense pressure to make savings as they ramp up spending to help their own economies recover from impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and diplomats said.

The European Union pledged 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion)over four years but emphasised aid was conditional on strict requirements. "Afghanistan's future trajectory must preserve the democratic and human rights gains since 2001, most notably as regards to women and children's rights," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"Any attempt to restore an Islamic emirate would have an impact on our political and financial engagement," he added, referring to the Taliban's previous rule between 1996 and 2001. Britain, one of the country's top bilateral donors, said in a statement it would pledge $227 million in annual civilian and food aid.

Finland and the United Nations, who are organising the conference with the Afghan government, urged the international community not to abandon their commitments to the country as the United States withdraws troops. "(Afghans) will need the ongoing support of the international community: political, financial, and technical. Now is not the time to walk away," said Deborah Lyons, head of the UN's mission to Afghanistan.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95 per cent effective, cheaper than others, say developers

The developers of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine announced on Tuesday that it had an efficacy rate or 95 per cent based on the second interim analysis of clinical data. The two-dose vaccine will cost about 20 in international markets and wil...

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad after 9 days; 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality in Ghaziabad Tuesday deteriorated to the severe category after nine days, while it remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, and poor in Gurgaon, according to a government agency. The presence of pollutants P...

SC dismisses sacked BSF Jawan's appeal against rejection of nomination papers to contest against Modi

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the appeal of sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur against the rejection of his nomination papers to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi and seeking to declare the election of Prime Minister Narendra M...

Singapore arrests Bangladeshi man for plotting attacks against Hindus, planning to fight in Kashmir

A Bangladeshi man, who was plotting attacks against Hindus in his own country and planning to fight in Kashmir, has been arrested by Singapores security agencies which investigated the suspicious activities of 37 people as part of the heigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020