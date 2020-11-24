25 kgs of ganja nabbed from inter-state drug peddler in Delhi

Twenty-five kilograms of ganja was recovered from an inter-state drug peddler here, informed Delhi Police on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police official, "An inter-state drug peddler was nabbed and 25 kgs of ganja (contraband) worth Rs 10 lakhs have been seized from his possession yesterday. Further investigations are underway."

"The police had got information about a drug peddler, on November 23, who was traveling from Gurugram to Delhi. Subsequently, a plan was laid out by our team to nab the drug peddler named Manoj. He supplied drugs in Delhi and NCR areas," the police said. "An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Further search operations will continue", he added. (ANI)