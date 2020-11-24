Left Menu
12 doctors on COVID-19 duty thrown out of rest house over rent

The doctors were deployed by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and their monthly rent was to be paid by it, they said. When contacted, UMC public relations officer Yuvraj Badane, however, said the civic body had recently paid three months rent to the charitable trust that runs the rest house and the remaining payments were to be made soon.

24-11-2020
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Twelve doctors on COVID-19 duty in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district were turned out in the middle of the night by the management of the rest house they were staying in as the local civic corporation failed to pay six months rent, officials said on Tuesday. The doctors were deployed by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and their monthly rent was to be paid by it, they said.

When contacted, UMC public relations officer Yuvraj Badane, however, said the civic body had recently paid three months rent to the charitable trust that runs the rest house and the remaining payments were to be made soon. It is unfortunate that the charitable trust chose to take this course of action at a time when these doctors are providing essential service to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Ulhasnagar, Badane added.

UMC Mayor Leena Ashan said the trust should have engaged with the civic body to recover its money rather than put the 12 doctors through this kind of inconvenience.

