Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC restrains doctor from posting online defamatory content against WhiteHat Jr

With these directions, the bench listed the matter for hearing on January 14. WhiteHat, in its lawsuit, has contended that the doctor's tweets were defamatory and tarnishes the image of the company as well as the tutors employed by it to teach coding to children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:16 IST
HC restrains doctor from posting online defamatory content against WhiteHat Jr

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained a doctor, who also funds early stage start-ups, from posting online, sharing or publishing any content which defames or depracates WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt Ltd, a start-up which teaches coding to children. The direction was issued by Justice Mukta Gupta who also issued summons to the doctor -- Aniruddha Malpani -- in the suit filed against him by WhiteHat seeking a permanent injunction restraining him from defaming it, infringing, diluting or tarnishing its trademark and seeking damages of around Rs 14 crore from him.

The court also directed Malpani to take down, within 48 hours, certain tweets which according to it were deprecatory. With these directions, the bench listed the matter for hearing on January 14.

WhiteHat, in its lawsuit, has contended that the doctor's tweets were defamatory and tarnishes the image of the company as well as the tutors employed by it to teach coding to children. Malpani's counsel contended in court that the suit was an "attempt by a billion dollar behemoth to muzzle free speech".

However, the court said "there has to be a difference between healthy and abusive discussion". It also said that education does not guarantee good manners, as even the most illiterate person can be well-mannered.

The remark came in response to Malpani's counsel's submissions regarding his client's extensive educational qualifications..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2G case: HC upholds appointment of SPP, ASG for CBI appeal against acquittal of accused

The Delhi High Court has held that the appointments of Special Public Prosecutor SPP and Additional Solicitor General ASG -- to file and conduct the CBI appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case -- is in...

Kanan International Launches KTools Suite of Software for Overseas Education Consultants and Students

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Kanan International Private Limited, one of Indias leading overseas education consultants, has launched KTools, a first-of-its-kind Overseas Education Management software that enhances the productivity o...

Fears of Desert Locust resurgence in Horn of Africa, reports UN agency

Although some of the swarmlets that reached Kenya may have already laid eggs before their arrival, there remains a risk of further egg-laying in sandy areas that saw recent rainfalls, according to FAOEver wondered what it would be like to...

Air passenger traffic likely to be hit by Maha govt decision: Icra

The Maharashtra governments decision to make coronavirus negative report mandatory for those entering the state from four certain states is expected to impact the domestic travel demand further, ratings agency Icra said on Tuesday. The vary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020