MP: Ganja worth Rs 1.3 crore seized in Jabalpur; three held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for allegedly smuggling 879.53 kg of ganja from Odisha, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, a truck was recently intercepted in Jabalpur district and the contraband, which was concealed in the rear of the vehicle, was seized, director of the NCB's Indore-based regional office Amit Ghawate said in a release.

According to officials, the value of the consignment is estimated to be around Rs 1.3 crore in the black market of narcotics. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband was smuggled from Odisha and was being transported to Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, Ghawate said.

Three people have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in this connection and further probe is underway.