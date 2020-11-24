Left Menu
C'garh: Naxal den busted, 50 kgs of ammonium nitrate seized

In a major seizure, security forces on Tuesday recovered 50 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, used to make explosives, from a Naxal hideout in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:40 IST
In a major seizure, security forces on Tuesday recovered 50 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, used to make explosives, from a Naxal hideout in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, a police official said. Based on the inputs provided by a surrendered Naxal, the recovery, from a buried plastic drum, was made from a forest near Metatodke village under Aundhi police station limits by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force (DF), he said.

In a separate incident, a squad of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), DRG, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and local police personnel busted a Maoist hideout near Kauhabahra under Gatapar police station limits, the official said. The items recovered include the barrel of a muzzle loading gun, five bundles of electric wire, 23 batteries and 24 torches, he said.

