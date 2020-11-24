Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM appoints his lawyer as chairman of state-run PTV

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed a lawyer, who led his legal team in the Panama Papers leak case, as the head of the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), media reports said on Tuesday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:50 IST
Pak PM appoints his lawyer as chairman of state-run PTV

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed a lawyer, who led his legal team in the Panama Papers leak case, as the head of the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), media reports said on Tuesday. The appointment of lawyer Naeem Bukhari was made in apparent haste as the federal cabinet had in its meeting last week considered a brief for his appointment but did not endorse his induction as PTV chairman, Dawn newspaper reported.

The information ministry had submitted the brief for the appointment of three independent directors of PTV, recommending Bukhari, chartered accountant Syed Waseem Raza and prominent writer Asghar Nadeem Syed as principal candidates. Bukhari and Nadeem are over 65 and, therefore, the ministry had sought relaxation from the federal cabinet regarding their age. However, in contradiction to the observations by the cabinet regarding resubmission of the brief for the appointment of directors and chairman of PTV, the information ministry on its own notified Bukhari as chairman on Monday, the paper said.

The notification read: "The Federal Government is pleased to appoint Shahzada Naeem Bukhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board." It further stated that the Federal Government has also approved nomination of Bukhari as chairman PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation. The chairman would hold office for a period of 3 years. The Islamabad High Court in September set aside the appointments of PTV chairman Arshad Khan and board members Zhouhair A. Khaliq, Prof Ijazul Hassan, Syed Mohammad Ali Bokhari, Mian Yousaf Salahuddin, Rashid Ali Khan and Farman Ullah Jan.

Bukhari led the legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief in the Panama Papers leak case. Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from Mossack Fonseca, which is headquartered in Panama.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for duping bank of Rs 24.13 crore

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of Rs 24.13 crore by selling the stocks of his company which he had hypothecated with the bank to avail various loans, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Pradeep ...

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member Technology K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communic...

Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January. Other healthcar...

Tesla market value crosses $500 bln as shares surge six-fold this year

Tesla Inc crossed 500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the SP 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year. Shares of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020