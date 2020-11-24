Two wanted criminals held after encounter in Delhi’s Rohini

Two wanted criminals of the Sandeep Badwasni gang were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday following an encounter in Rohini area here, officials said. The accused have been identified as Rupender alias Nanha (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Amit Suthar (26), a resident of Hisar in Haryana, they said.

Rupender was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head and wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and firing on police, a senior police officer said. Suthar was wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases, he said.

Three sophisticated pistols, eight live cartridges and a car have been recovered from their possession, police said. An information was received that Rupender and his associates would be coming to Rohini in north west Delhi to eliminate their rival gang members, police said.

Thereafter, a trap was laid on the road adjacent to Munak Nehar, Sector-29, Rohini near Khera Village Pulia. A car was spotted around 4 am, they said "The driver was signalled to stop the vehicle, but he accelerated the car. The accused were blocked by the police vehicle. Later, they came out of the car and started firing at police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Police also fired in retaliation. Two bullets hit Rupender and Suthar in their legs. The accused fired 11 rounds and the police fired 17 rounds. The duo was later apprehended, the officer added.

