5,420 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths reported in Kerala

As many as 5,420 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 64,412, the state health department informed on Tuesday. With 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state now stands at 2,095.

The positivity rate stands at 0.04 per cent. As many as 59,983 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of tested samples to 59,52,883. The highest number of new cases were reported from Malappuram (852), followed by Ernakulam (570) and Thrissur (556).

With three places in Kottayam and one in Pathanamthitta were demarcated as hotspots, there are now 556 hotspots in the state. Meanwhile, India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections and 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. (ANI)

