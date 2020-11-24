Left Menu
Witnesses testify against Russian accused of Berlin killing

A court in Berlin heard on Tuesday how witnesses alerted police after seeing a man dump a wig, clothes and a bicycle in a river last year, allowing officers to swiftly arrest the suspect in an alleged Russia-ordered political assassination.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:43 IST
Witnesses testify against Russian accused of Berlin killing

A court in Berlin heard on Tuesday how witnesses alerted police after seeing a man dump a wig, clothes and a bicycle in a river last year, allowing officers to swiftly arrest the suspect in an alleged Russia-ordered political assassination. Testimony by the two men is central to the trial of the man German authorities have identified as Vadim Krasikov, a 55-year-old Russian citizen whose alleged killing of a Georgian man in broad daylight in downtown Berlin has fueled frictions between Germany and Russia.

German prosecutors allege there is ample evidence indicating Russian officials ordered the killing of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, who had fled to Germany with his family. Russia has accused Khangoshvili of killing scores of people during fighting in the Caucasus, but denied being behind his slaying. German news agency dpa reported that the two witnesses told the Berlin regional court they became suspicious when they saw the suspect disappear into bushes by the banks of the Spree River on August 23, 2019. They moved to a bridge to get a better view and called police.

When the suspect emerged from the bushes, his dark locks were gone and he was wearing completely different clothes, the witnesses testified. The suspect appeared to realize that he was being watched by the men, turning around to look at them repeatedly, but he was apprehended by police before he could flee on an electric scooter.

No pleas are entered in the German trial system, and the defendant made only a short statement at the start of the trial, saying that he had been misidentified..

