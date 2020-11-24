Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief Naravane reviews security situation in North East Region

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane, arrived at Dimapur, on Monday, on a three-day visit to review the security situation in North East Region.

ANI | Dimapur (Nagaland) | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:55 IST
Army Chief Naravane reviews security situation in North East Region
Army Chief, M.M. Naravane reviews security situation in the North-East Region (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane, arrived at Dimapur, on Monday, on a three-day visit to review the security situation in North East Region. According to an official press release, "On arrival at Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General, Anil Chauhan; General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps on operational preparedness along the Northern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The COAS was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga Peace talks."

On November 24, the COAS visited various Army and Assam Rifles Headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation. The COAS interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people friendly operations.

Later in the evening, General Naravane called on the Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi and Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio to discuss prevailing security situation in the State and assured the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border. As part of Indian Army's efforts in contributing towards the development and equitable opportunities to all sections of the society, a new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage to be run by Assam Rifles will be inaugurated by the COAS on November 25 prior to his return to New Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: CMs discuss preparations for vaccination programme in states; Issues of possible side effects, priority-based distribution raised

Various aspects related to the planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including logistics, priority-based distribution and monitoring of possible side effects, were flagged by chief ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Ethiopia commission says Tigray youth group killed 600 civilians in Nov 9 attack

Ethiopias state-appointed human rights commission said on Tuesday that a Tigrayan youth group stabbed, strangled, and bludgeoned to death an estimated 600 civilians with the collusion of local security forces during a mass killing in the to...

‘Foundational and necessary change’ needed to heal post-COVID world

We need global solidarity and coordination, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said at the event headlined, Rebirthing the Global Economy to Deliver Sustainable Development for All. He painted a grim picture of the havoc sparked by the pan...

Anti-cow slaughter bill to be introduced in winter session: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan on Tuesday said that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7. It has been a desire to implement anti-cow sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020