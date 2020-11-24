Relatives of deceased patient create ruckus at hospital

Relatives of a deceased patient created a ruckus at a hospital in suburban Bandra and abused staff, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening after the death of the patient during treatment at the private hospital, an official said.

He said some relatives and friends of the deceased Taufiq Shaikh broke a windowpane and threatened to ransack the hospital property. A team from Kherwadi police which reached the spot was also manhandled by the angry relatives, the official said.

"Because of Kherwadi police's timely intervention, a major law and order problem was averted. Our officers did an excellent job," said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8). At least 20 persons have been booked by the police on the charges of rioting and criminal intimidation.