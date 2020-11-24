Left Menu
Revenue official suspended for negligence

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:19 IST
Revenue official suspended for negligence

A lekhpal has been suspended in the neighbouring Shamli district for allegedly making a false entry in official records

The revenue official, Pankaj Kumar, had falsely shown a farmer as dead in kairana tehsil, following which the action was taken against him on Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udbhav Tripathi said

The SDM said Kumar had shown the farmer as dead in the records while his father had actually died.

