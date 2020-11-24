Revenue official suspended for negligence

Revenue official suspended for negligencePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:19 IST
A lekhpal has been suspended in the neighbouring Shamli district for allegedly making a false entry in official records
The revenue official, Pankaj Kumar, had falsely shown a farmer as dead in kairana tehsil, following which the action was taken against him on Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udbhav Tripathi said
The SDM said Kumar had shown the farmer as dead in the records while his father had actually died.
