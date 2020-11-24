Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Haque to appear before Spl CBI Court within 7-days of testing negative for COVID-19

Justice Sarkar directed that if the petitioner tests Covid positive on the basis of the test done at the ID Hospital, then a further test shall be conducted in the same manner as was done on Tuesday after ten days before the same state-run hospital. Justice Sarkar directed that as and when the petitioner tests Covid negative, he shall appear before the special CBI court within seven days from the date of receipt of such report.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:45 IST
HC directs Haque to appear before Spl CBI Court within 7-days of testing negative for COVID-19

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Enamul Haque, accused in a case of cattle smuggling, to appear before a special CBI court at Asansol within seven days of testing negative for COVID-19. Haque's lawyers claimed before the court that Haque had tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here.

The CBI, which is investigating the case in which a senior BSF officer has been arrested, got Haque tested for COVID at the state-run Beliaghata ID Hospital here again on Tuesday and the report is awaited, its lawyers told the high court. Haque had moved the high court seeking quashing of FIR against him, claiming that it was malafide and motivated, and also prayed for a direction that he should not be directed to appear before the special CBI court at Asansol in West Burdwan district till he tests negative for COVID-19.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that if the petitioner tests COVID negative on the basis of the test conducted on Tuesday, he will appear before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Asansol within seven days from the date of receipt of the report. Justice Sarkar directed that if the petitioner tests Covid positive on the basis of the test done at the ID Hospital, then a further test shall be conducted in the same manner as was done on Tuesday after ten days before the same state-run hospital.

Justice Sarkar directed that as and when the petitioner tests Covid negative, he shall appear before the special CBI court within seven days from the date of receipt of such report. The CBI authorities shall be entitled to monitor and be present during such tests, the high court directed, adding that the investigating agency will contact the petitioner over video conference and the petitioner will respond to the same on a regular basis.

The court further gave liberty to the CBI authorities to make daily visits to the residence of Haque to ensure that he does not leave the premises in the interim period. Haque, who was arrested by the CBI in Delhi, was granted transit bail by a court and was directed to appear before the special CBI court at Asansol on November 9.

It was submitted before the high court that he was in isolation and as such could not appear before the special CBI court..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7000 PIA employees to be laid off, says Pakistan aviation minister

Pakistans Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines PIA will be laid off voluntary Separation Scheme VSS. According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar sa...

BMC to check passengers at Rly stations for COVID-19 status

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday directed its ward officials to deploy staff at railway stations in the metropolis to check coronavirus negative documentation of passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Go...

Colombia's first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure an...

COVID: CMs discuss preparations for vaccination programme in states; Issues of possible side effects, priority-based distribution raised

Various aspects related to the planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including logistics, priority-based distribution and monitoring of possible side effects, were flagged by chief ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020