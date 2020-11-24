Left Menu
Accept TN cabinet recommendation, release Rajiv Gandhi case

Emerging from the Raj Bhavan, Stalin told reporters "the governor informed us that an appropriate decision will be taken." The DMK leaders meeting with the governor comes in the backdrop of the CBI informing the Supreme Court that it has no role in Perarivalans release. In an affidavit filed recently, the CBI stated that the decision of remission in Perarivalans case rested solely with the governor.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:55 IST
Expressing concern over the delay in releasing the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to set them at liberty, accepting the recommendation of the state Cabinet. Contending that there is no impediment for the governor in accepting the TN Cabinets recommendation under Article 163, particularly in the wake of an affidavit filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), DMK chief M K Stalin requested the governor to remit the life sentence of all the seven convicts and direct their release immediately.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had on September 9, 2018, recommended the release of Nalini, V Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and P Ravichandran.

In an affidavit filed recently, the CBI stated that the decision of remission in Perarivalans case rested solely with the governor. The CBI also said Perarivalan was not the subject matter of further investigation carried out by the CBI-led Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) which is conducting a probe on the aspect of "larger conspiracy" as per the mandate of the Jain Commission report.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, Stalin alleged that the fact that the recommendation of the state Cabinet has been kept pending for over two years by the governors office reflects poorly on the state administration and "gives an impression that the state is not run in accordance with the law." PTI JSP BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

