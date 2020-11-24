Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hansa hid info on commercial interests with TV channels: Cops

The 1,400-page charge sheet was submitted before a magistrate's court earlier in the day by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch which is probing the case related to alleged rigging of television rating points (TRPs). During investigation, it came to light that Hansa Vision Pvt Ltd, the holding company of Hansa Research Pvt Ltd, has commercial interests with various TV channels, but it did not disclose about them to BARC, the document said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:20 IST
Hansa hid info on commercial interests with TV channels: Cops

The holding company of Hansa Research has commercial interests with various TV channels, but it did not share this information with Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), said the Mumbai police charge sheet in the TRP scam which was filed in a court here on Tuesday. The 1,400-page charge sheet was submitted before a magistrate's court earlier in the day by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch which is probing the case related to alleged rigging of television rating points (TRPs).

During investigation, it came to light that Hansa Vision Pvt Ltd, the holding company of Hansa Research Pvt Ltd, has commercial interests with various TV channels, but it did not disclose about them to BARC, the document said. The scam came to light last month when ratings agency BARC filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Hansa had been tasked with installing BARC barometers, which record viewership data. According to a synopsis of the charge sheet, Hansa Research did not inform Meterology Data Ltd (MDL), a unit of BARC, about its commercial interests with TV channels and hid that information.

The charge sheet said there is no procedure to investigate or to conduct an inquiry and to take action against employees or officers of Hansa Research Group for any malpractice. Five out of the 12 persons arrested so far in connection with the scam are former employees of Hansa Research Group, it said.

Hansa Research Group has the responsibility to install barometers and look after their maintenance in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on behalf of BARC. Employees who look after installation and maintenance of BARC barometers are called relationship managers.

These relationship managers are mandated to be in contact with people in households where barometers have been installed and prevent any malpractice to manipulate TRPs. Accused Vishal Bhandari, who was a relationship manager with the company, gave money to households to watch Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV channels for a longer period of time, the charge sheet said.

He also accepted money from his aides as commission due to which there was damage to the companys reputation and led to cheating of advertisers and companies who promoted their products, the document said. Bhandari compromised database of barometers and induced advertisers to air their commercial on specific channels, the charge sheet said.

The charge sheet said channel owners/directors and persons related to them, who are in the list of wanted accused, were also involved in various financial malpractices. Republic TV's western region distribution head Ghanshyam Singh and owners of two channels are among those arrested in the scam, he said.

Republic TV and other accused have denied any wrongdoing and manipulation of the TRP system..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Tigrayans accused of massacre in Ethiopia war, both sides claim advances

Ethiopias state-appointed rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group on Tuesday of killing hundreds of civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in a three-week war in the countrys mountainous north.Prime Minister Abiy...

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's act of leaving city 'perfect alibi', police allege in charge sheet

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was clear that that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe distance to create the perfect alibi if the conspiracy gets exposed, police have alleged in their supplementary charge s...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...

France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020