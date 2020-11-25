Left Menu
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy awards

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:02 IST
The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31 hosted by Trevor Noah.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas "Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier "Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa "Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé "Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch "Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish "Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone "Savage"Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR "Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) "Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone) "Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels) BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers

Chika Noah Cyrus

D Smoke Doja Cat

Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion

