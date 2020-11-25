Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss suspect terror link in department store attack in Lugano

One victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and another was lightly injured. "A department store in Lugano was the scene of a suspected terrorist-motivated attack on several people," the federal Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 25-11-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 02:44 IST
Swiss suspect terror link in department store attack in Lugano
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and wounded another in the neck with a serrated knife in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday in what federal prosecutors called a suspected terror attack.

Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the area, was in custody. One victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and another was lightly injured.

"A department store in Lugano was the scene of a suspected terrorist-motivated attack on several people," the federal Office of the Attorney General said in a statement. "In this context, one person with Swiss citizenship was arrested and is now in custody .... The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened criminal proceedings against this person," it added.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned the attack on twitter. "I fully condemn today's Islamist terrorist attack in Lugano. My thoughts are with the victims wishing them a full & swift recovery. We stand with Switzerland in these difficult hours. We'll give a joint response to Islamist terrorism in Europe and defend our values," Kurz said.

A jihadist attacker shot dead four people in Vienna earlier this month. Norman Gobbi, president of the cantonal government of Ticino where Lugano is located, said on twitter Switzerland was a peaceful country and Ticino a safe place.

"All the more reason to strongly condemn this absurd violence, motivated by extremism that cannot find a place in our community," Gobbi said. Neutral Switzerland has so far been spared the kind of large-scale jihadist attacks that prompted France and Germany this month to push for tighter European Union borders after suspected Islamist militants killed eight people in Paris, Nice and Vienna within a month.

But it has identified hundreds of residents deemed a threat and militants who have travelled to war zones. Two men arrested in the town of Winterthur near Zurich this month over possible links to a jihadist shooting attack in Vienna that killed four people on Nov. 2 visited the attacker in July.

In September, a man Swiss media dubbed the "Emir of Winterthur" and described as a leading Islamist militant in Switzerland was sentenced to 50 months in prison for ties to Islamic State. Federal prosecutors have said that a fatal stabbing of a Portuguese man in September in the town of Morges, in western Switzerland, was still being investigated for a possible "terrorist motive". A Swiss-Turkish national has been arrested.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...

Soccer-Haaland double gives Dortmund 3-0 win over Brugge

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to top Group F and take a big step towards securing their knockout-stage spot with two games remaining. The Norwegian, who struck...

Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020