Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand criticised over royal insult charges as more summoned

Thailand faced criticism from international rights groups on Wednesday for bringing charges of insulting the monarchy against protest leaders who have challenged King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as the government. A police source said a total of 15 protest leaders had been summoned to acknowledge lese majeste charges over comments made at protests in September and October, when they spoke about the king's behaviour, lifestyle and spending.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:19 IST
Thailand criticised over royal insult charges as more summoned
Representative image Image Credit:

Thailand faced criticism from international rights groups on Wednesday for bringing charges of insulting the monarchy against protest leaders who have challenged King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as the government.

A police source said a total of 15 protest leaders had been summoned to acknowledge lese majeste charges over comments made at protests in September and October, when they spoke about the king's behaviour, lifestyle and spending. "No one should be arrested or imprisoned merely for criticizing public officials or a system of government," said human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in a statement from the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights said "lese-majeste must not be used to criminalize pro-democracy protest leaders and participants". Responding to the criticism, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said: "The government has been open-minded to rights and freedoms despite many imprudent expressions which offend the majority. The government must used its authorised powers."

The royal insult laws have not been used since 2018 and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in June that they were not being used at the request of the king. Since July, protesters have been calling for the removal of Prayuth, a former junta leader. They also demand a new constitution and curbs on the king's powers.

Summonses for protest leaders came ahead of a demonstration planned on Wednesday to call on the king to give up the personal control he took over a palace fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars. Protesters shifted the venue at the last minute from the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal assets. Police blocked roads there with shipping containers and razor wire - adding to the traffic chaos in Bangkok's rush hour.

The protest will now take place at the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, in which the king's stake of more than 23% makes him the largest shareholder. "Transferring the crown property to the king's property is equivalent to a robbery of the nation's wealth," the FreeYouth protest group said, referring to a 2017 change in the law that gave the king control of the Crown Property Bureau.

Details of its assets are not made public but they are estimated to be worth more than $30 billion.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...

Cricket-NZ, Windies to discuss 'BLM' support during tour

New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming tour. The West Indies and England teams t...

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020