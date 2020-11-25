Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader: National security law has been 'effective'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the city's new national security law has been “remarkably effective in restoring stability” after months of political unrest, and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:29 IST
Hong Kong leader: National security law has been 'effective'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the city's new national security law has been "remarkably effective in restoring stability" after months of political unrest, and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority. Lam made the comments in her annual policy address, more than a month after it was postponed so that she could seek Beijing's support for various economic measures aimed at reviving the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's economy.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June, aiming to crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in the city that at times descended into violence. Last year's protests were triggered by a proposed extradition law that would have allowed suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to the mainland. The proposal was eventually scrapped. "Advocacies of Hong Kong independence and collusions with external forces have progressively subsided, some of the prominent figures have kept a low profile, radical organizations have ceased operations or dissolved," Lam said in her address.

"After a year of social unrest with fear for personal safety, Hong Kong people can once again enjoy their basic rights and freedoms, according to the law," she said. Lam also criticised foreign governments for interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, saying it had jeopardised national security.

Beijing has in recent months taken a tougher stance on dissent in Hong Kong, sparking concerns over the possible end of the "one country, two systems" framework under which Hong Kong has been operating since it was handed over to China by Britain in 1997. Earlier this month, China passed a resolution disqualifying four pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers after they were accused of violating their oaths of office. The move prompted all of Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators to resign en masse as a show of solidarity.

Lam said that Hong Kong has experienced one of its most severe political challenges over the past year. "One of our urgent priorities is to restore Hong Kong's constitutional order and political system from chaos," she said.

She said the government would introduce a bill by the end of this year to amend local laws related to oath-taking, to "deal with those who have engaged in conduct that breaches the oath of the swearing-in."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo governor asks bars, restaurants to shut early amid COVID-19 spike

Bars and restaurants in Japans capital of Tokyo will be asked to close early in a bid to halt coronavirus infections, Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday.Businesses would be asked to close by 10 p.m. from Saturday until Dec. 17 and will...

Transgender Pakistanis find solace in a church of their own

Pakistans Christian transgender people, often mocked, abused and bullied, say they have found peace and solace in a church of their own. Shunned by other churches, they can raise their voices high here.During a recent service, transgender w...

Odisha urges Centre to set up AIIMS in Sudergarh district

The Odisha government has proposed to the Centre to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in the tribal dominated and mineral rich Sundergarh district to provide better health care to the people in western parts of the sta...

Ind vs Aus: Will Pucovski can bat anywhere in order, says Langer

Australias coach Justin Langer on Wednesday hinted that batsman Will Pucovski could possibly bat in the middle order in the upcoming Test series against India. Victoria batsman Pucovski has hogged the limelight after he smashed two double c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020