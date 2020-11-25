2 members of family die after falling into well in UP's Bahraich

Two members of a family, including a six-year-old boy, were killed after they fell into a well in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday. Ashok (36) and his nephew Aditya Kumar (six) had gone out for some work on Tuesday night. They failed to spot the well in the darkness and fell into it, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Misra said, adding that the incident occurred in Haibatpur village under Fakharpur Police Station limits.

They were taken out of the well with the help of locals and rushed to the district hospital with serious injuries, the officer said, adding that both died subsequently. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.