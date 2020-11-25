Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Police issues summon to IRS officer in cheating & corruption case

The Kolkata Police has issued summon to a city-based senior IRS officer in connection with a 2017 case of cheating and corruption in which another senior Indian Revenue Service officer Neeraj Singh is the prime accused, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:58 IST
Kolkata Police issues summon to IRS officer in cheating & corruption case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kolkata Police has issued summon to a city-based senior IRS officer in connection with a 2017 case of cheating and corruption in which another senior Indian Revenue Service officer Neeraj Singh is the prime accused, police said on Wednesday. An accounting firm owner, who was arrested last week, is a co-accused in the case.

The IRS officer has been summoned to be present at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar on Friday (November 27). "We have served the officer a notice under CrPC Section 160. He should appear before investigating officers on Friday," a senior officer said.

Incidentally, earlier this month, the city police had summoned Singh, who is now suspended, in connection with its investigation into the cheating and corruption case. The CA was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case lodged with the Hare Street Police Station which implicated him and Singh for cheating and corruption.

The complaint was lodged on the basis of a report by a policeman alleging that the IRS officer, then with the income tax department in the city, had "used" the CA as a "middleman" to park funds in various companies..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ATS arrests key accused in realtor's killing in Karnataka

Maharashtras Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, iden...

Odisha to appoint complaint officers to look into grievances of transgender community

The Odisha Government has decided to designate special officers to deal with the complaints of the transgender community in a bid to end harassment and hassle-free service in government offices.Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Soci...

Undertrial prisoner of Noida jail dies of kidney-related ailment

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a jail in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar due to a kidney-related ailment, officials said on Wednesday. Rahul, a resident of a slum in Noidas sector 4, was lodged in the Luksar jail since August 2...

EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal

The European Union on Wednesday committed to be creative in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to just a valued partner far removed from its former mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020