Kolkata Police issues summon to IRS officer in cheating & corruption case

The Kolkata Police has issued summon to a city-based senior IRS officer in connection with a 2017 case of cheating and corruption in which another senior Indian Revenue Service officer Neeraj Singh is the prime accused, police said on Wednesday. An accounting firm owner, who was arrested last week, is a co-accused in the case.

The IRS officer has been summoned to be present at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar on Friday (November 27). "We have served the officer a notice under CrPC Section 160. He should appear before investigating officers on Friday," a senior officer said.

Incidentally, earlier this month, the city police had summoned Singh, who is now suspended, in connection with its investigation into the cheating and corruption case. The CA was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case lodged with the Hare Street Police Station which implicated him and Singh for cheating and corruption.

The complaint was lodged on the basis of a report by a policeman alleging that the IRS officer, then with the income tax department in the city, had "used" the CA as a "middleman" to park funds in various companies..