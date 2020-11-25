Ahmed Patel no more: Congress flag to fly half-mast at state party offices

Congress on Wednesday announced that as a mark of respect to deceased veteran party leader Ahmed Patel, the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will fly the party flag at half-mast for next three days at the state offices across the country. "Congressmen and women across the country are deeply pained and shocked by the passing away of senior leader Shri Ahmed Patel and have joined together to express heartfelt condolences. We deeply mourn his loss and pray to the almighty to give strength to the family as also loved ones to bear the loss," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a release.

"As a mark of respect to Shri Ahmed Patel ji, the PCCs are requested to fly the Congress party flag at half-mast for the next three days and observe condolence meetings today at PCC and DCC headquarters in the memory of our beloved leader in an appropriate manner," the release added. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal had earlier tweeted: "We are at loss for words. Shri Ahmed Patelji's untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. Dedicated & humble, he has been a source of strength, guidance & inspiration to us all. His wise words will be dearly missed. Deepest condolences to Faisal & his family."

"As a mark of respect to Shri Ahmed Patelji, the Congress party flag will fly at half-mast for the next three days," he added. The 71-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, and breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the early hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal Patel confirmed.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)