Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Debretsion Gebremichael, head of Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces

Former guerrilla radio operator Debretsion Gebremichael is leading Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopia's military for control of the mountainous northern region. The 57-year-old has cast the conflict as resistance to a push by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to centralise power, which the government denies, accusing his movement of revolt.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:03 IST
FACTBOX-Debretsion Gebremichael, head of Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces

Former guerrilla radio operator Debretsion Gebremichael is leading Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopia's military for control of the mountainous northern region.

The 57-year-old has cast the conflict as resistance to a push by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to centralise power, which the government denies, accusing his movement of revolt. He is leading the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a former rebel movement that spearheaded the toppling of a Marxist dictatorship in 1991 before going on to dominate a coalition government until Abiy's appointment in 2018.

Here are some facts on Debretsion and the three-week old conflict: FOUNDER OF 'REVOLUTION' RADIO

Debretsion joined the TPLF as a teenager and was sent to Italy to learn communications and technology. He led the team behind "Dimtsi Woyane" ("Voice of the Revolution" in the Tigrinya language) radio around 1980, which the bush fighters used to connect with people as they endured aerial bombings, according to a 2018 book.

The radio broadcast propaganda, reports on the Marxist-Leninist rebel movement's meetings, and programmes ranging from basic medicine to agriculture and literacy. Debretsion and his colleagues carried portable equipment to avoid detection, moving it on donkeys and camels and hiding it in caves, academic Nicole Stremlau wrote in her book "Media, Conflict, and the State in Africa".

SURVEILLANCE AND TELECOMS After the TPLF took power in 1991, Debretsion obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from Addis Ababa University. He entered high-level politics in 2005.

He chaired Ethio Telecom, the state telecoms monopoly, after serving as deputy director of the national intelligence agency - underscoring the agency's grip on communications, Human Rights Watch noted in a 2014 report. He also led a programme that rolled out government technology services and gave the state access to email accounts and personal information of civil servants, the rights watchdog said.

As communications and information technology minister and later as deputy prime minister, he signed agreements with Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei. POWER, NILE DAM

During the same period, he also chaired the state-run Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation and tried to modernise the creaking power sector that now serves 115 million people. He oversaw the construction of hydropower dams, the biggest of which is the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under construction on the Blue Nile river. Both Egypt and Sudan fear the dam may limit their access to the Nile's waters.

Debretsion was replaced as chair of the state power utility in late April 2018, shortly after Abiy took office. ELECTION

Debretsion is known within his party, which elected him as chairman in 2017, as a shy workaholic. He cemented his position as the region's leader when it decided to hold an election in September in defiance of the federal government, which postponed voting nationwide due to due to COVID-19. The TPLF won more than 98% of the vote.

Abiy's government declared the vote illegal and has set up a transitional administration in parts of Tigray taken by federal troops since Nov. 4. Debretsion is on a list of TPLF leaders whom the government says must surrender or be captured before any negotiations to end the conflict can begin.

"We are people of principle and ready to die in defence of our right to administer our region," Debretsion said in a text to Reuters this week. A WARNING

The TPLF accuses Abiy, who is of mixed Oromo-Amharic parentage, of singling out high-level Tigrayan officials in a crackdown on past abuses and corruption. Abiy's office denies that and says the prime minister has tried to work with the TPLF but was rebuffed. "Youth of Tigray, be prepared for all eventualities," local media quoted Debretsion as saying at an event in the Tigray regional capital Mekelle in December 2018, less than a year after Abiy took office.

Asked by Reuters what the comment meant, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said Debretsion was not implying that conflict was inevitable but that "if push comes to shove, we don't have to scramble for crash military training." (Reporting and writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands, more missing

A boat with 35 migrants from the Maghreb region which was heading towards the Canary Islands capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Four people were found dead, 28 were rescued and some are still missing, they said, adding that emerg...

Maha ATS arrests key accused in realtor's killing in Karnataka

Maharashtras Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, iden...

Odisha to appoint complaint officers to look into grievances of transgender community

The Odisha Government has decided to designate special officers to deal with the complaints of the transgender community in a bid to end harassment and hassle-free service in government offices.Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Soci...

Undertrial prisoner of Noida jail dies of kidney-related ailment

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a jail in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar due to a kidney-related ailment, officials said on Wednesday. Rahul, a resident of a slum in Noidas sector 4, was lodged in the Luksar jail since August 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020