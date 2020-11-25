SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of 2015 Bathinda Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case trial outside Punjab

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea to transfer the 2015 Bathinda Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case trial outside Punjab. A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul declined to transfer the trial out of Punjab, however, it asked the trial court to ensure a free and fair trial.

Six accused of Dera Sacha Sauda members had moved the top court seeking transfer of trial, claiming the atmosphere isn't conducive in Punjab for their trial. They were arrested for the October 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurusar village in Bathinda.

The accused had allegedly torn Guru Granth Sahib and threw papers on the ground. An FIR related to the incident was registered under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, registered at Dayalpura police station in Bathinda.

The Dera members had moved the apex court to transfer the case trial to another state claiming that they would not get a fair trial in Punjab, and they were facing threats to their life in the state. (ANI)