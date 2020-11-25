Left Menu
Amaravati land case: Supreme Court stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order on media

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Court's gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Court's gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice MR Shah posted the matter for final hearing for the month of January next year.

The Bench asked the High Court not to decide the former Advocate General's plea against FIR. This comes after the Court was hearing an appeal filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh challenging the order passed by the High Court on September 15 in relation to an FIR registered against a former Advocate General.

Earlier on September 15, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had stayed the investigation and issued an injunction restraining any media reporting in the issue after the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging corruption and illegal land transactions in relation to the shift of the capital to Amaravati following the bifurcation of the state in 2014. The High Court had said news in regard to the registration of the FIR or in the context of the FIR not to be made public in any electronic, print or social media. (ANI)

