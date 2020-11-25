Left Menu
Night curfew in Punjab from Dec 1: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight coronavirus. The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict operation timings for all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 pm.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight coronavirus. The chief minister in a statement said the night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm and 5 am, amid apprehension of a second wave of coronavirus in the state.

Announcing a series of fresh restrictions, the CM also ordered doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms from December 1. The fine for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict operation timings for all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 pm.

