Three trapped in building lift rescued by firemen in Palghar

Three persons who got trapped inthe lift of a six-storey building were rescued by firemen inVasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official saidon Wednesday

According to the sources in the fire brigade, the liftof the building in Papdi area malfunctioned and got stuckmidway between the first and the second floors on Tuesdayafternoon

One of the persons in the lift, which was stuck forover an hour, called the fire brigade, who rushed to the scenewithin minutes and got them out safely, the official said.