PDP youth wing leader Parra arrested by NIA in connection with terror case

"Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People's Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons," NIA's spokesperson said. On Monday, talking to PTI, Parra had expressed ignorance about the case for which he was being questioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra in connection with a terror case, officials said. Parra, who recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir, was being questioned at the NIA headquarters here since Monday for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

The name of Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in militancy-infested Pulwama, surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case. "Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People's Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons," NIA's spokesperson said.

On Monday, talking to PTI, Parra had expressed ignorance about the case for which he was being questioned.

