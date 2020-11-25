3 held in Kerala, 140 kg ganja seized from them
Ernakulam Police have seized around 140 kilograms of Ganja in Kochi, in the Ernakulam district on Wednesday following which three persons were arrested.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:51 IST
Police seized Ganja from two places, Angamaly and Perumbavoor.
This was seized while being shipped from Andhra Pradesh to Idukki district in Kerala. Further probe is underway. (ANI)