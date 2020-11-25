Left Menu
Development News Edition

L'Oreal brings international training initiative against street harassment to India

The company has tied up with NGO Breakthrough to deliver on-ground training in the country as part of its 'Stand Up' initiative, which has already been launched in various countries like France, Spain, Italy and Mexico. "We have set an ambitious target of training one million people in India under this initiative by 2022-end," L'Oreal Paris India General Manager Pau Gruart told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:32 IST
L'Oreal brings international training initiative against street harassment to India

French cosmetics major L'Oreal Paris on Wednesday said it has launched its bystander intervention training programme against street harassment in India. The company has tied up with NGO Breakthrough to deliver on-ground training in the country as part of its 'Stand Up' initiative, which has already been launched in various countries like France, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

"We have set an ambitious target of training one million people in India under this initiative by 2022-end," L'Oreal Paris India General Manager Pau Gruart told reporters. Stand Up initiative aims to simultaneously discourage harassers, support victims and encourage bystanders to intervene in a safe manner.

"L'Oreal Paris stands for empowerment in every walk of a woman's life. By removing obstacles that prevent women from fulfilling their ambitions, we are committed to elevating their sense of self-worth," Gruart said. With Breakthrough, the company invites women and men to stand up and safely respond when they witness or experience street harassment, he added.

"Together we can create a world for girls and women to march confidently forward into a world free from street harassment," Gruart said. Breakthrough India President and CEO Sohini Bhattacharya said the Stand Up initiative would enable women to reclaim public spaces.

"We are very proud to partner with L'Oreal Paris in empowering young people to take action for themselves and for others now and in the future. Bystanders are often not equipped to tackle street harassment and feel helpless during such situations," she noted. An international survey on sexual harassment in public spaces - conducted in partnership with Ipsos, researchers at Cornell University and L'Oreal Paris - revealed that 78 per cent of women have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces.

Only 25 per cent of victims said that someone helped them, while 79 per cent said it improved the situation when someone intervened. The survey was carried in eight countries across the world -- India, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and US.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT- To reopen or not to reopen: That is the fraught question for U.S. schools

After a two-week deluge of calls and messages from parents - and at least one death threat - the school board in Chandler, Arizona, called a special meeting this fall. The board would revisit its decision, prompted by the coronavirus, to te...

Fairness and justice bedrock of parliamentary democratic system: President

In a democratic system, the medium of dialogue is the best medium for not allowing the debate to become a dispute, said the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind while speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the 80th All India Presid...

ED issues notice to Kerala CM's Additional Private Secretary in connection with gold smuggling case

Enforcement Directorate ED has issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran in connection with the ongoing probe in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and its allied matters. ED directed him ...

EXCLUSIVE-White House considers lifting European travel restrictions - sources

The White House is considering rescinding entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries, five U.S. and airline officials told Reuters.The Trump administration imposed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020