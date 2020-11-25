L'Oreal brings international training initiative against street harassment to India

French cosmetics major L'Oreal Paris on Wednesday said it has launched its bystander intervention training programme against street harassment in India. The company has tied up with NGO Breakthrough to deliver on-ground training in the country as part of its 'Stand Up' initiative, which has already been launched in various countries like France, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

"We have set an ambitious target of training one million people in India under this initiative by 2022-end," L'Oreal Paris India General Manager Pau Gruart told reporters. Stand Up initiative aims to simultaneously discourage harassers, support victims and encourage bystanders to intervene in a safe manner.

"L'Oreal Paris stands for empowerment in every walk of a woman's life. By removing obstacles that prevent women from fulfilling their ambitions, we are committed to elevating their sense of self-worth," Gruart said. With Breakthrough, the company invites women and men to stand up and safely respond when they witness or experience street harassment, he added.

"Together we can create a world for girls and women to march confidently forward into a world free from street harassment," Gruart said. Breakthrough India President and CEO Sohini Bhattacharya said the Stand Up initiative would enable women to reclaim public spaces.

"We are very proud to partner with L'Oreal Paris in empowering young people to take action for themselves and for others now and in the future. Bystanders are often not equipped to tackle street harassment and feel helpless during such situations," she noted. An international survey on sexual harassment in public spaces - conducted in partnership with Ipsos, researchers at Cornell University and L'Oreal Paris - revealed that 78 per cent of women have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces.

Only 25 per cent of victims said that someone helped them, while 79 per cent said it improved the situation when someone intervened. The survey was carried in eight countries across the world -- India, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and US.