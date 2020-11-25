Left Menu
Shivakumar appears before CBI in disproportionate assets case

Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday appeared before CBI officials in Bengaluru for questioning in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him,sources said. The CBI had also registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore. PTI GMS KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:57 IST
Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday appeared before CBI officials in Bengaluru for questioning in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him,sources said. The CBI had served Shivakumar a notice on November 19 asking him to appear on November 23 but he had sought time citing pre-arranged meetings at Ballari, Maski and Basava Kalyan.

Heeding his request, the CBI officials had allowed him to appear on Wednesday. Ahead of appearing before the agency, Shivakumar said he will cooperate with the officials of the country's premier investigating agency.

The Kanakapura MLA told his supporters that there was no need to worry and he has done nothing that will bring a bad name to them. The CBI on October 5 had conducted searches at 14 locations, including in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai at the premises linked to Shivakumar and others.

The investigating agency had said the searches have led to recovery of Rs 57 lakh cash and several documents, including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc, and that the investigation is continuing. The CBI had also registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

PTI GMS KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

