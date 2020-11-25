Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't insist on Grover's appearance in NGO-PMLA case: ED to HC

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik had on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to consider deferring the summons issued to Grover, keeping in mind the prevalent COVID-19 situation. "The situation in Delhi (where Grover had to appear) is very serious," the court said on Wednesday while hearing two petitions filed by the NGO and Grover seeking to quash the 2019 complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over charges of violation of provisions of the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:43 IST
Won't insist on Grover's appearance in NGO-PMLA case: ED to HC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The ED on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it would not insist on senior advocate Anand Grover to appear before it on November 26 pursuant to summons issued to him in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to NGO 'Lawyers Collective'. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik had on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to consider deferring the summons issued to Grover, keeping in mind the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

"The situation in Delhi (where Grover had to appear) is very serious," the court said on Wednesday while hearing two petitions filed by the NGO and Grover seeking to quash the 2019 complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over charges of violation of provisions of the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, told the court that the agency would not insist on the summons till December 14, by when it would also file its affidavit to the petitions.

The court accepted the statement and posted the pleas for further hearing on December 14. "The current proceedings instituted by the ED is a speculative roving and fishing inquiry," the petitions filed through advocate Rahul Kamerkar said.

Grover in his petition also challenged the summons issued against him by the ED earlier this month, asking him to appear before it on November 26. By the summons, the ED had asked Grover to produce Lawyers Collective's records of foreign contributions received by the NGO.

As per the plea, in November 2016, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had cancelled the group's FCRA registration claiming irregularities. In June 2019, the CBI had registered an FIR against the group for alleged violation of FCRA provisions and on corruption charges. Thereafter, the ED had registered a complaint against the Lawyers Collective and Grover under the PMLA provisions.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Indian economy to escape recession early next year on vaccine hopes

Indias economy is expected to recover early next year from the recession, but at a modest pace, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who said their upgraded growth predictions were based on the progress of COVID-19 vaccin...

Mining Indaba announces launch of Virtual Investment Programme

Investing in African Mining Indaba Mining Indaba MiningIndaba.com today announced the launch of its Virtual Investment Programme, taking place 30-31 March 2021. The Programme is a new service for mining companies, investors and analysts to ...

IOC disqualifies three Romanian weightlifters from London Olympics for failing anti-doping tests

International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that three Romanian weightlifters Razvan Martin, Roxana Cocos and Gabriel Sincraian have been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 after failing anti-doping tests. Martin...

JK BJP youth wing members detained outside Abdullah's residence during protest over 'encroachment'

Jammu and Kashmirs BJP youth wing chief and some members were detained by the police on Wednesday as they tried to stage a protest outside the residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over allegation that the house has been b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020