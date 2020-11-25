MH17 judges reject request for investigation into alternative crash scenarios
An international investigation led by the Netherlands, from where roughly two-thirds of the 298 victims originated, concluded that the plane was shot down with a Russian missile. The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible. Russia denies any responsibility for the disaster.Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:17 IST
Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Wednesday rejected a request by defence attorneys for more time to investigate alternative scenarios about what caused the crash. An international investigation led by the Netherlands, from where roughly two-thirds of the 298 victims originated, concluded that the plane was shot down with a Russian missile.
The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible. Russia denies any responsibility for the disaster.