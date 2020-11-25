Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia
The explosion damaged the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker off the coast of Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Ambrey, a British firm, reported the blast.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:24 IST
A private security firm says a mine has exploded and damaged an oil tanker off Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea near the border with Yemen. The explosion damaged the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker off the coast of Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.
Ambrey, a British firm, reported the blast. The ship's operators referred The Associated Press to a spokesman who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The explosion comes after a cruise missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck an oil facility in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi-led coalition reported Tuesday that it removed and destroyed five Iranian-made naval mines planted by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea, condemning the attempted attacks as posing “a serious threat to maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab strait.” The Houthis have not commented on the allegations. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the blast. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015.
