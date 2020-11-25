Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Ahmed Patel's body at hospital; Rahul to attend funeral

The body of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was taken to Ankleshwar in Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday where it will be kept at a hospital for night before his funeral in his native village Piraman on Thursday morning, party leaders said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:19 IST
Guj: Ahmed Patel's body at hospital; Rahul to attend funeral

The body of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was taken to Ankleshwar in Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday where it will be kept at a hospital for night before his funeral in his native village Piraman on Thursday morning, party leaders said. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay his last respects to Patel in Piraman village on Thursday morning, Congress in-charge for Gujarat Rajeev Satav told reporters.

The mortal remains of Patel were brought to Vadodara by air in evening and were taken to Ankleshwar in an ambulance by road, leaders said. The body will be kept at a hospital in Ankleshwar in the night. It will be taken to Piraman village in morning for the funeral, a party leader said.

Patel (71), the top strategist and troubleshooter of the Congress party, died in a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday following complications related to COVID- 19. Many senior leaders of Gujarat Congress turned up at Vadodara airport to pay their last respects to Patel late evening.

"Ahhmed Patel who played a big role in giving a direction to the Congress is no more with us. It is a great loss to the Congress party as well as for Gujarat and rest of the country. He worked on all posts of the All India Congress Committee. He knew every worker by his name. Whenever we faced any issue, we would go to him for guidance," said Satav. He said Rahul Gandhi will reach Patel's native village to pay hislast respects on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani appealed to the party workers to offer prayers for the departed leader at their homes rather than rushing to attend the funeral. Dhanani asked party supporters to adhere to the government's COVID-19 guidelines voluntarily and not gather in large number for the funeral.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nivar begins landfall

The landfall process of Cyclone Nivar began post 1030 pm, said India Meteorology Department on Wednesday. The centre of the cyclone will cross the coast near Puducherry within the next three hours, the met department said.Very severe cyclon...

Amazon's cloud service experiencing widespread outage

Amazon.com Incs widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services AWS, is experiencing an outage, the company said on Wednesday.Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region thats impacted some other ...

Former executive faces prison time in SC nuclear debacle

The executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is almost certain to spend time in prison. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh signed a deal Tuesday agreeing to ple...

Jaishankar concludes maiden visit to Bahrain after meeting top leaders

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday concluded his maiden two-day visit to Bahrain, where he met with his counterparts and the top leadership of the country. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020