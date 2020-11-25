COVID-19: Karnataka reports 1,630 cases, 19 deaths

As many as 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka taking the tally of total cases to 8,78,055, said State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. According to State Health and Family Welfare Department, the total recoveries rose to 8,41,432 with 1,333 people recovered today.

However, 19 people succumbed to the viral disease taking death toll to 11,714 in the state. The active cases stand at 24,890 in Karnataka. Meanwhile, India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP's C M Rajesh Gowda wins byelection to Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka by a margin of over 12,000 votes: officials. PTI KSU VS VS