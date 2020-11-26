Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia welcomes release of British-Australian academic from Iran jail

Australia on Thursday welcomed the release of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in Iran in September 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 01:55 IST
Australia welcomes release of British-Australian academic from Iran jail

Australia on Thursday welcomed the release of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in Iran in September 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage. "I am extremely pleased and relieved to advise that Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been released from detention in Iran and will soon be reunited with her family," Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"The Australian Government has consistently rejected the grounds on which the Iranian government arrested, detained and convicted Dr Moore-Gilbert. We continue to do so." Iran has exchanged Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Dutch researchers preparing for human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trialResearchers at the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands are preparing for a potential human challenge...

Turkey announces asymptomatic coronavirus case numbers for first time since July

Turkey recorded 28,351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,814 with symptoms, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.The total was ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Australian girl proves a valuable fish friend in shark rescueWhile the words shark and Australia typically conjure up images of attacks on swimmers and surfers, 11-year-old Billie Rea didnt...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. A life in colors NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village muralA huge colorful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets passersby over an Eas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020