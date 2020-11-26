Australia welcomes release of British-Australian academic from Iran jail
Australia on Thursday welcomed the release of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in Iran in September 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 01:55 IST
Australia on Thursday welcomed the release of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in Iran in September 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage. "I am extremely pleased and relieved to advise that Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been released from detention in Iran and will soon be reunited with her family," Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.
"The Australian Government has consistently rejected the grounds on which the Iranian government arrested, detained and convicted Dr Moore-Gilbert. We continue to do so." Iran has exchanged Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.
