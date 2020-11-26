Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea sentences leader of sexual blackmail ring to 40 years in prison -Yonhap

A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced the leader of an online sexual blackmail ring to 40 years in prison, the Yonhap news agency reported. Cho Ju-bin, 24, was found guilty of running an online network that blackmailed at least 74 women, including 16 teenagers, into what authorities called "virtual enslavement" by forcing them to send increasingly degrading and sometimes violent sexual imagery of themselves between May 2019 and February 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:47 IST
S.Korea sentences leader of sexual blackmail ring to 40 years in prison -Yonhap

A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced the leader of an online sexual blackmail ring to 40 years in prison, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Cho Ju-bin, 24, was found guilty of running an online network that blackmailed at least 74 women, including 16 teenagers, into what authorities called "virtual enslavement" by forcing them to send increasingly degrading and sometimes violent sexual imagery of themselves between May 2019 and February 2020. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Cho for violating criminal and child protection laws by making and releasing pornography and running a criminal organisation, Yonhap said.

Cho's lawyer could not be reached for comment. However, when he was taken into police custody in March, Cho said he wanted to apologise to the victims. "The defendant had lured and threatened multiple victims in various ways to produce pornography and distributed it for a long time to many," Yonhap reported, citing the unidentified judge who handed down the verdict and sentence. "He in particular inflicted irrecoverable damage to many victims by publishing their identifies."

The case sparked a national outcry, with millions of Koreans signing petitions urging authorities to release Cho's identity and investigate not only the organisers, but also participants of the network who paid as much as 1.5 million won ($1,360) to see the abusive videos and images. Police have said at least 124 suspects have been arrested and 18 operators of chat rooms on Telegram and other social media, including Cho, were detained following investigations into similar sexual crimes since late last year.

($1 = 1,105.0800 won)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

- Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group from Hyderabad is leading the way - The company launches new campaign Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PR...

COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state governments guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station...

Eightfold AI Raises $125M Series D Funding Round to Provide the Right Career for Everyone in the World

Now valued at 1 Billion, Eightfold AI is Poised to Fundamentally Transform How Enterprises Manage Talent and How Individuals Build Their Careers NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Nov. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has rai...

Joss Whedon exits HBO series 'The Nevers'

Director Joss Whedon is longer attached to HBOs period science fiction series The Nevers, a spokesperson for the network has confirmed. The representative said the show is still scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2021, reported Variety....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020