Om Birla, Rajnath Singh wish citizens on Constitution Day

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday wished the citizens, marking one of the "important events in Indian history".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:32 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker. Image Credit: ANI

"A tribute to the great personalities of India on the day who provided an incredible guide to the country in the form of a constitution. The values provided in the constitution motivate us to continue to strive for the progress of the country and the welfare of the countrymen," Om Birla tweeted in Hindi. Wishing the countrymen on the day, Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all countrymen on 'Constitution Day'. November 26 is an important event in Indian history. The constitution of India is the power that keeps this country one and unbroken and also lays the foundation for the creation of a new India."

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

