Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal expresses support for farmers, says peaceful protest is Constitutional right

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Punjab farmers and their protest against the Centre's recently passed farm laws, saying that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them was a crime.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:35 IST
Kejriwal expresses support for farmers, says peaceful protest is Constitutional right
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Punjab farmers and their protest against the Centre's recently passed farm laws, saying that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them was a crime. "All the three farming Bills (now Acts) of the Central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing these, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water cannons are being turned on them. This crime against farmers is absolutely wrong. Peaceful protest is their Constitutional right," Kejriwal tweeted.

This comes after the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala in Haryana, to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against Centre's farm laws that were passed earlier in September. Earlier in the day, police personnel were deployed at the border in anticipation of the farmer's protests. Police are using drones to monitor the situation.

Security has also been tightened at the Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power Gummies scores a Hat-trick for raising capital from Agility Venture Partners, DSG & Venture Catalysts

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIDigpu New Delhi-headquartered dietary supplement brand, Power Gummies, has raised a bridge round from Agility venture partners, DSG consumer fund and Vcats to accelerate the growth of their new variant, weigh...

Arun Vasu Announced New President of Surfing Federation of India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, November 26 ANIBusinessWire India Surfing Federation of India, the recognized National Governing Body for surfing in India has a very important news for the entire surfing community. Today, The company is announcin...

WB: Opposition holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks

Members of Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist Liberation, CPIM and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre. Protestors marched on the s...

Absolutely wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal

It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centres new farm laws and water cannons are being used on them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Haryana put up r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020