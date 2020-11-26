Mamata pays tribute to B R Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:03 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Paying tribute to B R Ambedkar on Constitution Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for keeping the spirit of secularism, democracy, justice alive. "On #ConstitutionDay, homage to Dr BR Ambedkar & the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to the democratic framework of India. Let us keep the spirit of our Constitution alive - Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularist, Democratic, Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality," the CM posted on her official twitter handle.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day November 26 is celebrated as 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas'.

Ambedkar, called the Architect of Indian Constitution, was appointed as the Union Law Minister and Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, which had been entrusted the task of drafting the Constitution.

