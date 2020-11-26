Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constitution Day: President Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the Constitution Day on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:24 IST
Constitution Day: President Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India
President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the Constitution Day on Thursday. The President of India tweeted about this development earlier today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the citizens, marking it as one of the "important events in Indian history". Hailing the Constitution, Om Birla said the values provided in it motivate its citizens to continue to strive for progress of the country.

"A tribute to the great personalities of India on the day who provided an incredible guide to the country in the form of a constitution. The values provided in the constitution motivate us to continue to strive for the progress of the country and the welfare of the countrymen," Om Birla tweeted in Hindi. Wishing the countrymen on the day, Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all countrymen on 'Constitution Day'. November 26 is an important event in Indian history. The Constitution of India is the power that keeps this country one and unbroken and also lays the foundation for the creation of a new India."

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for One Nation, One Election, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding...

West Bengal minister volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has expressed his wish to be a volunteer for the Covaxin Phase III trial scheduled to be held at the city-based National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases NICED. The 62-year-old mi...

China hits 26% of 2020 target for U.S. energy imports under trade deal

China has accelerated imports of crude oil, propane and liquefied natural gas LNG from the United States since July, but total energy product purchases through October remain far short of targets for 2020 set out in the Phase 1 trade deal w...

Dwayne Johnson introduces Joseph Lee Anderson in 'Young Rock', pens emotional note

Actor Dwayne Johnson on Thursday shared the first look of actor Joseph Lee Anderson who will play the role of his late father Rocky Johnson from the sets of NBC TV series Young Rock. The former pro-wrestler posted the picture on his Instagr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020